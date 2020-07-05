ONDO 2020: Defected deputy governor gives Akeredolu 21 days to transmit power to him

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

EMBATTLED deputy governor of Ondo State, Hon Agboola Ajayi, yesterday, gave Governor Rotimi Akeredolu 21 days to transmit power to him as acting governor.

Akeredolu and his estranged deputy have been at loggerheads over the propriety or otherwise of transmitting power to Ajayi while incapacitated undergoing Covid-19 treatment.

The governor has, since early last week, gone into isolation after announcing that he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

The deputy governor had, penultimate week, defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) apparently to contest the October governorship election in the state.

Recall that the governor, through his Information and Orientation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo, had, on Friday, foreclosed the consideration of handing over governance to Ajayi.

But the deputy governor, who spoke through his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore, in a reply, insisted that he (Akeredolu) remained partially incapacitated and had no choice than to hand over the reins of governance to him.

Ajayi, therefore, gave the governor a 21-day ultimatum to comply.

He took a swipe at Akeredolu for not living up to his exalted legal profession as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

