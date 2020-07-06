Okowa salutes Timpre Sylva at 56

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday congratulated Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, as he clocks 56 years .

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa said that Sylva was a committed statesman and leader with strong dedication to the development of the Niger Delta.

Sylva, who is former Governor of Bayelsa from May, 2008 to January, 2012, was also Chairman, Governing Council of the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, before he was appointed Minister of State, Petroleum Resources.

The governor commended Sylva for ensuring continuous and stable oil production and fuel supply in Nigeria in spite of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

He also lauded the minister for the recent launch of the marginal oil field development programme, but added that host communities and other stakeholders in Niger Delta must be made a fulcrum of the initiative.

The Governor said, “I wish to, most sincerely, congratulate you on your 56th birth anniversary. My family and I are pleased to join your numerous well-wishers to felicitate with you as you mark this day.

“Your contributions to the development of the oil industry in Nigeria is commendable.

“Let me urge you to continue in your commitment to making International Oil Companies(IOC’s) adhere strictly to the international best practices as it relates to their operational environment.

“While I commend you for your effort on FID (Final Investment Decision) on the construction of Train 7 of the Nigeria LNG project worth over 10 billion dollars, let me remind you that Deltans earnestly await the taking off of the 16 billion dollars Gas Revolution Industrial Park (GRID), at Ogidigben and a deep seaport at Gbaramatu.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, i congratulate a gentleman of courage and sagacity, a leading light of this generation and an illustrious Bayelsan, Chief Timipre Sylva, on his 56th birth anniversary.

“In the past 56 years, your family and indeed your political and business associates and admirers have cause to be grateful to Almighty God for granting you a life of great accomplishment and abiding fulfillment.”

