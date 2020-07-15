NNLA opens nominations for 2020 awards

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – NOMINATIONS have opened for the 2020 edition of the prestigious Nigerian National Legacy Awards (NNLA) according to Ovie Odubu, Executive Secretary, 2020 Honours and Awards Committee.

Odubu in a statement said another set of individuals and organisations who have distinguished selves in the Nigerian nation-building will join the league of past awardees including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, late Dr Dora Akunyili, former British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Sir Andrew John Pocock (KCMG) among others.

Odubu said members of the public again have a part play in sustaining “highly guarded” integrity of the awards by determining awardees through nomination of choice candidates into the various categories of the 2020 NNLA.

He further explained that, “Interested applicants can also apply to nominate selves for the awards by following the nomination procedure on the award’s website, www.nigerianlegacyawards.org.

“In compliance with Covid-19 protocols, there shall be no usual convergence/dinner event in this year’s edition. Winners will be presented with their awards at their respective offices or alternative locations with strict adherence to NCDC Covid-19 safety guidelines.”

