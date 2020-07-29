NDDC Contracts: Group calls for death sentence for those indicted

Kindly Share This Story:

urges increased budgetary allocation to Niger Delta Affairs Ministry

Niger Delta Youth Association, NDYA, yesterday, asked the Federal Government to pronounce death penalty as sentence for those fingered as beneficiaries of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, contracts sent to House of Representatives by Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

The group also suggested the same death penalty for those who received monies for contracts but did not execute it or stopped half-way.

NDYA, in a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Victor James, said such move would send shock waves across the spines of corrupt persons and contractors and serve as a deterrent to others.

The statement read in part: “ As part of efforts to strengthen rule of law in Nigeria, those Akpabio mentioned as culprits of NDDC scandal should face the full wrath of the law.

“ This will be a wake-up call for citizens and those currently in position of leadership to respect the law and work with integrity. If the EFCC, DSS, and Presidency, fail to punish these corrupt persons and contractors whose name were mentioned in the list as beneficiaries, it will set a bad precedence for others. Now is the time for Buhari to show leadership

“ Also, youths in my generation will denounce our citizenship of Nigeria. We can’t live in a country of financial abuse whilst our youths continue to live in abject poverty due to lack of job opportunities in Niger Delta and Nigeria.

“ Charity begins at home. If my brother abuse me financially or psychologically, is it a stranger that would treat me with respect and dignity? The answer is no, because it falls under the law of slippery slope logic. I repeat there are no sustainable development like jobs, factories in Niger Delta for our youths.

“ EFCC, DSS, NIA, please, do your job now! Or you all resign. Stop working with fear except your hands are greased up on it. We are watching, don’t give secessionist opportunities to groom angry and neglected people in Nigeria! Punish those Akpabio mentioned.

“ Since there are compelling evidence, they should be killed with immediate action to serve as deterrent to other corrupt public officials. Akpabio was appointed to serve as checks and balances via Interim Management Committee through the approval of the President, so he is not bluffing to give names and you are unable to punish those mentioned or are they above the law?

“ NDDC needs funding to project of sustainable development like key skills where there are job market opportunities, especially occupational health and safety management. The senators should increase the budget and strong independent committees should monitor the NDDC management going forward.”

The group warned against the reduction of budgetary allocations to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, pointing that it would help to cushion the economic effect of the flood.

“ In line with the predictions of impending flood in the Niger Delta, the budget of NDDC, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and state should be increased to cater for the needs of the poor people in the Niger Delta region as most houses are the riverine areas. Many lives would be lost if preventive measures are not taken. This is not time for political vendetta, I am talking about saving lives and property against any flood disasters.”

