BREAKING: NASS suspends plan to recruit 774,000 Nigerians

… Says no implementation until modalities are explained to federal lawmakers

…summons Ngige for explanations

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – Senate and the House of Representatives have asked the federal government to put on hold the implementation of the 774,000 jobs until the processes and modalities are explained to the federal lawmakers.

The decision is apparently an offshoot of the shouting spree the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Kayemo had with some senators during a public hearing on the matter, Monday.

In a joint statement signed by the spokesmen of both chambers of the national assembly, Senator Ajibola Basiru and Hon. Benjamin O. Kalu, the lawmakers also invited the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige for explanations.

The lawmakers said that it was within their constitutional right as the representatives of the people to know the processes public workers engagement by the government

The statement titled “FG Public Works Program Must Benefit Nigerians”, read in full: “Implementation of the 774,000 Public Works to be put on hold until implementation modalities explained to NASS.

“The National Assembly is concerned about the proper and effective implementation of the engagement of 774,000 Public Works Workers and wishes to restate its commitment to its success.

“Accordingly, the National Assembly reminds members of the public that the Legislature was part of the conception of the programme, approved it and appropriated funds for its implementation as part of the COVID 19 response strategy.

“The National Assembly, in line with its constitutional oversight function, has mandated its Committees on Labour and Productivity to immediately invite the Hon. Minister for Labour and Productivity and any other relevant officials of the Ministry to appear before the joint committee to brief it on the modality for the implementation of the engagement of 774,000 persons for public works.

“In accordance with the constitutional imperative of oversight, the Legislature being important stakeholders in the democratic process, and elected representatives of the people, needed to be appraised of modalities for implementation for effective feedback to our constituents and in ensuring that our constituents optimally participate in and benefit from the process.

“In view of the foregoing, the implementation of the programme shall be on hold pending proper briefing of the National Assembly by the Minister of Labour and Productivity.

“The National Assembly will ensure transparency of the process just as done with the National Social Register by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

