Lightning strikes seven cows to death in Osun

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Seven cows were on Tuesday struck to death by lightning at Elepo village, Ifon Osun in Orolu Local Government area of Osun state.

It was gathered that the cattle were killed at the ranch after returning from the grazing field at the Elepo village.

One of the residents in the community, Mistura Adeleke described the incident as a mystery.

He sympathised with the owners while urging them to burn the dead cows to avoid an outbreak of an epidemic.

“It is the first time such a frightening incident would happen in this area. We have over the years been living harmoniously with Fulani in our domain.

“The death of the cows belonging to the Fulani cattle rearers living among us was a natural occurrence occasioned by thunder that struck in the town.”

