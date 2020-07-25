LG funds: Panel indicts Ihedioha, Okorocha

Kindly Share This Story:

•Says N214b unaccounted for from 2011 to December 2019

A panel set up by the Imo State Government to investigate the finances of local government councils, has allegedly indicted the immediate past government led by Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and that of his predecessor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha,for the misappropriation of N214 billion of local government funds.

The Auditor General of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs had earlier in the year indicted the same Ihedioha’s administration of misappropriating N19.3 billion also from local government funds.

On Thursday while submitting the report of the Investigating Panel, to Governor Hope Uzodinma, the Chairman, Chief Eze Duruiheoma (SAN) disclosed that a whopping N214 billion of local government funds was either misappropriated or missing between 2011 and 2019.

According to Duruiheoma, whereas N171billion was out rightly misappropriated, a total of N73 billion was diverted.

He said the administrations of governors Emeka Ihedioha and Rochas Okorocha treated the local government funds as personal property instead of using it to work for the people.

The Panel Chairman said the reports had been prepared in a such a manner to guide the government in appreciating the enormity of looting perpetrated during the period.

Receiving the report, Gov. Uzodinma regretted that leaders who were entrusted with public funds, chose to betray the trust of the masses.

While commending the members of the Panel for a painstaking job, the governor assured them that his administration was resolute in stamping out corruption in the state and enthroning a culture of probity, transparency and accountability in the finances of the state.

