Last-gasp Obafemi leveller dents Man United top-four hopes

Manchester United missed the chance to go third in the Premier League as a last-gasp Michael Obafemi equaliser secured Southampton a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Monday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men went into the contest in fine form but struggled to control proceedings against the tenacious Saints, who levelled in the sixth minute of additional time.

A busy start from Southampton led to the visitors taking an early lead through Stuart Armstrong but United hit back, Anthony Martial teeing up Marcus Rashford for the equaliser before scoring his 50th Premier League goal to put the hosts in front.

United had chances to increase their lead but failed to take them, and Obafemi scored from close range right near the end, leaving the Red Devils fifth in the table.

Their destiny in the Champions League remains in United’s hands – they go to fourth-placed Leicester City on the final day of the season – but this result is a major blow for Solskjaer.

Having seen a James Ward-Prowse error go unpunished by Martial a few moments earlier, Southampton took the lead in the 12th minute when Danny Ings robbed Paul Pogba and fed Nathan Redmond, whose cross picked out Armstrong for an emphatic finish.

United eventually clicked into gear with 20 minutes played – Martial bringing down Pogba’s pass in the box and finding Rashford, who slotted home.

The excellent Martial then made amends for his earlier miss with a fine solo effort, blasting beyond Alex McCarthy after breezing past Kyle Walker-Peters.

Saints were somewhat fortunate to make it to half-time with 11 men, Oriol Romeu avoiding punishment despite taking Mason Greenwood out off the ball.

The visitors had another let-off in the 68th minute, Ryan Bertrand making a vital block a few yards from goal to deny Rashford after he had linked brilliantly with Martial.

That provided Southampton with the belief to put the pressure on in the final stages and, with United down to 10 men due to a head injury to substitute Brandon Williams, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side sealed a deserved point.

Ward-Prowse’s corner was flicked on by Jan Bednarek and Obafemi beat Victor Lindelof to nudge the ball over the line from a yard out.

