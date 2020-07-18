Kwara records 85 new COVID-19 cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

Kwara State government, Saturday night, said it had recorded 85 new COVID-19 positive cases.

This was contained in the routine table released by the spokesman of COVID-19 Technical Committee in the state, Rafiu Ajakaye.

Recall that the Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, had early Saturday morning, stormed a clubhouse in Ilorin, the state capital, and arrested 50 persons, insisting that ban on social gathering in the state was still in force.

Meanwhile, the new 85 cases bring the total number of infections in the state to 535, with 187 discharged and 14 deaths.

Ajakaye, who is also the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, made this known in the release.

He said: “With this, the state now has a total of 535 confirmed cases, out of which 334 are active and 187 have recovered and discharged, with 14 deaths.”

He urged residents to follow COVID-19 protocols, as the spread of the infection remains high across the country.

