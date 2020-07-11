Keane takes swipe at Pogba, questions leadership qualities

Kindly Share This Story:

Roy Keane says that Paul Pogba “wants to be the main guy” on social media but not on the pitch for Man Utd as he doubts his leadership abilities.

The World Cup winner scored his first goal of an injury-ravaged campaign on Thursday, wrapping up a 3-0 Premier League win at embattled Aston Villa.

Pogba is playing with a smile on his face a year on from admitting his openness to a move away from Old Trafford, with the France international even reportedly willing to extend his deal.

Keane told Sky Sports: “What I would say about Pogba, we’ve been saying for the last year or two that he needs to take more of a lead with the team. I don’t think he wants to be a leader. I think he’ll enjoy that Harry Maguire has come into the club, showing different leadership skills.

“And obviously Fernandes, leadership skills on the pitch. And I think Pogba likes that. I don’t think he necessarily wants to be the main guy. He probably wants to be the main guy on the social media side of things, but on the pitch he’s thinking, ‘I’m glad of that, I’ll just be under that radar’.

“We’ve always said he’s got that quality, and I think he never really wanted to be that leader at Man United. He doesn’t have to be now because he’s got a couple of other lads around him and he looks like he’s enjoying himself a bit more.”

