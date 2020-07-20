In-form Greenwood in line for jackpot with wage increase

Kindly Share This Story:

Mason Greenwood is in line to almost double his wages at Manchester United.

Greenwood has established himself in the Manchester United first team this season, scoring 16 goals as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exciting new attack.

The 18-year-old only signed his latest contract in October 2019 but his rapid rate of development will earn him improved terms and a ‘slight extension’ to his current deal.

The Sun claims his £25,000-a-week wage will be upgraded to around £40,000, with ‘incremental rises’ and ‘success-related clauses’ included.

Old Trafford chiefs have been reluctant to reward players so young with such deals after the rise and fall of talents such as Adnan Januzaj and Federico Macheda.

But ‘they have no such concerns’ when it comes to Greenwood, who is also expected to earn an England call-up in due course.

The striker has previously rejected a life-changing amount of money to join Juventus, while Manchester United themselves turned down an approach from Crystal Palace to sign him on loan.

Solskjaer insists Greenwood is not in danger of playing too much, too soon at a high level.

“He’s coped really well with the demands on him,” he said. “We’ve managed him as well as we could.

“He’s come back from lockdown flying, the sharpness is there, he’s gained a few kilos and a lot of experience in his own abilities.

“There are only two games left in the league, hopefully, two in FA Cup and three or four in Europa League, so he’ll be fine. There’s no chance of burnout, he’s been excellent.”

