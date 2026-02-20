Managing Man United is ‘ultimate role’ – Carrick

Carrick

By Enitan Abdultawab

Michael Carrick has described managing Manchester United as the “ultimate role,” saying he feels privileged to lead the club as caretaker head coach.

In an interview with The Football Interview, Carrick opened up about taking charge at Old Trafford, his leadership style, his faith in young players and the uncertainty surrounding his future.

“For me, it’s the ultimate role,” Carrick said. “I’m really enjoying it, I love what I’m doing. I feel privileged to be in the position I am.”

Carrick revealed he was driving when he received the call offering him the opportunity to step in following Ruben Amorim’s departure. Rather than reacting emotionally, he said the move felt natural.

“It was a nice thing to hear — of course it was — but I was quite calm about it actually. It just felt right,” he said, adding that the first person he informed was his wife.

Since taking over, Carrick has overseen a strong run of form, guiding United to 13 points from five league matches and lifting the club into the Premier League’s top four. Victories over Manchester City and Arsenal contributed to his recent Manager of the Month recognition.

However, Carrick said the most satisfying part of the job so far has been reconnecting with supporters at Old Trafford.

“To feel that connection between everyone — it’s a real special feeling,” he said.

His belief in youth has been evident in his handling of 20-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who has become a regular starter under his management.

“He’s a fantastic footballer and he’s got a huge talent,” Carrick said, explaining that he has allowed the youngster to rediscover his rhythm rather than burden him with excessive tactical instruction.

Carrick also reflected on his management style, distancing himself from the fiery reputation associated with former United boss Alex Ferguson.

“I haven’t shouted yet,” he said with a smile, noting that effective leadership depends more on connection and mutual respect than confrontation.

With his current contract running until the end of the season, speculation remains about whether he will stay on permanently. Carrick, however, insisted his focus is on the present.

“I don’t decide how long that’s going to be, but I love being here and while I’m here, I’ll give everything I can,” he said.