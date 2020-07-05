I can stay in my bed all day, make money – Brand influencer, Berbiedoll

Kindly Share This Story:

Without any questions, the social media has opened many new vistas in human lives and endeavours by creating new avenues of earning a living.

One of such new avenues of making a living is through brand influencing, where a particular figure promotes a brand by his/her activities. And one personality that seems to be doing that very well now and smiling to the bank is Christiana Kayode better known in the entertainment sphere as Berbiedoll.

In fact she’s taken over the landscape of brand/style influencing through her jaw-dropping Instagram page which is full of beautiful and stunning pictures of her promoting many top class brands. In a chat with Potpourri she talks about the world of brand/style influencing, giving insights on how lucrative it is.

“Well, first of all, you have to have the crowd, the number is very important. To grow this crowd you have to be consistent on your social media platforms, if not, they will easily forget you. Consistency breeds connection.

Also be authentic with your contents and make sure you understand your audience , what they want e.t.c. Keep them engaged this way you always get to explore if more people get to engage with your post , you get more followers, she said.

She added that being a brand influencer is very lucrative.

“I can stay all day in my bed and make money from just advertising,” she noted with pride. Berbiedoll is the Chief Executive Officer of Berbie Beauty Line, a company she established in April of 2017.

She had a brief stint as a video model and appeared in music videos like “Woju” by Kizz Daniel and “Like a Party” by Burna Boy. She did a couple of funny video skits too with Sydney Talker and Nasty Blaq.

She even at one time had her own TV show on DSTV channel 189 “Pop Central” known as “Chef Corner” with Chef Bee and Chef Jazzy.

Vanguard

