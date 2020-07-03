Kindly Share This Story:

By Ojelu Henry

Hushpuppi’s extradition may have been made possible through a formal application by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, as the United States of America, USA, does not have an extradition treaty with the UAE.

According to the UAE Extradition Law, a formal request must be sent by a requesting country (“Requesting Country”) to a requested country (“Requested Country”), via diplomatic channels, for the latter to surrender an accused or convicted person to the authorities of the Requesting Country.

Article 2 of the Extradition Law provides that the judicial authorities in the UAE shall extend judicial cooperation in criminal matters to Foreign Judicial Authorities, in accordance with the Extradition Law and any applicable treaties that UAE acceded and subject to reciprocal treatment.

The FBI’s application may also have been given speedy consideration because most of the over 1.9 million people defrauded by Hushpuppi and his gang were Americans.

Besides Hushpuppi’s extradition to the US, he is also facing fraud allegations in Nigeria and may also be brought back to Nigeria after facing his charges abroad.

However, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said it was still investigating.

And the Nigeria Government has some agreements with both UAE and US that will facilitate bringing Hushpuppi home to face any charge.

Some of the agreements are Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Civil and Commercial Matters, Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons and Extradition Treaty.

Hushpuppi, real name Raymond Igbalode Abbas, was extradited to the US on Thursday, Dubai police announced.

Hushpuppi, alongside Olalekan Jacob Ponle, known as ‘Woodberry’, were handed over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, having been arrested on June 10 over allegations of internet fraud.

