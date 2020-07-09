Glee star actress, Naya Rivera, missing, presumed dead

Kindly Share This Story:

Glee actress, Naya Rivera, 33 has been declared missing after her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis, was found alone in a boat on Lake Piru in California on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said that they began searching for a presumed drowning victim at the reservoir at around 1 pm.

The Glee actress is said to have arrived at the lake and rented a pontoon boat, taking her son out aboard.

At around 4 pm, the boat was found with the child inside but the victim was missing and the car still parked at the lake.

Rivera and her son are said to have been swimming in the lake, with only the boy getting back on the boat.

Authorities believe Rivera to be ‘presumed drowned’ and a search has been launched to locate her body, according to Captain Eric Buschow, a spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

A search and rescue dive team and a helicopter with a drone have both been dispatched to the scene to assist in the search.

Buschow told reporters: ‘They were seen going out on the lake together in the early afternoon, and approximately three hours after they left the dock another boater out on the lake discovered the boat drifting with the [son] on board asleep.

‘So they contacted the rangers and began an investigation and we’ve been actively searching for the mother since that time. We have both aerial searches going on and our dive team as well.

‘Indications are that we believe she did go in the lake. At this point, it’s still a search and that’s what we know up to this point.

‘The son said that she had been swimming with her mother and that she got back in the boat and her mum didn’t.

‘We know that the girl had a life vest on, there was another adult life vest found on the boat. It’s somewhat challenging interviewing a three-year-old.

‘We’re going on the belief that she did go in the water, and we’ve not been able to locate her. This may well be a case of drowning.

‘This is a big reservoir, it’s deep, these kinds of things happen. We don’t know all the circumstances. Investigators are working on that, getting as much information as possible.

As of 8 pm, a body has not yet been located.

Rivera had just taken to her social media on July 7, sharing a touching photo of her with her son, Josey Hollis. ‘Just the two of us,’ she said in the post.

Naya welcomed son, Josey Hollis, with then-husband Ryan Dorsey in 2015.

Lake Piru is a reservoir located in the Los Padres National Forest and Topatopa Mountains, created in 1955.

