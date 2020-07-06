Ghana presidential challenger names first woman as major party VP pick

On 7:28 pmIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:
Ghana challenger names first woman as major party VP pick
John Mahama

Ghana’s main presidential challenger, John Mahama, on Monday named Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for December’s election, the first time a major party has chosen a female vice-presidential candidate.

Opoku-Agyemang, who served as Mahama’s education minister during his previous presidential term, was unanimously endorsed by the opposition National Democratic Congress.

Mahama, who ran Ghana from 2012 until 2017, is hoping to unseat incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo at the vote in December.

The election — the fourth time the two rivals will face off against each other at the ballot box — is expected to be close.

ALSO READ: Election: Ghana’s Akufo-Addo to recontest ex-President, Mahama, third time

Mahama in a statement described university professor Opoku-Agyemang, 68, as “god-fearing, a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant, and a role model”.

Ghana is viewed as one of West Africa’s most stable democracies in a region characterised by insecurity and turbulence.

It has been run by democratically-elected governments since 1992.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!