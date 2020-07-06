Breaking News
Translate

Funny things people do during COVID-19 lockdown

On 7:05 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:
Funny things people do during COVID-19 lockdown
Victor’s friend and the Ayorinwon they caught.

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The boredom that came with the COVID-19 lockdown might be easing gradually. But some Nigerians experienced funny, engaging and exciting moments.

Vanguard spoke to some people, who narrated their experiences.

Victor, a teacher, caught an animal.

I kill boredom by playing ludo games. Nobody beats me at it. Then I play draught on my phone. But when I was defeated, it said “You lose”. I told the computer ‘you will lose in Jesus name’.

I have also watched some series (movies), such as Strike Back, Homeland; the entire season. I equally covered Power to the latest episode, ati bebe lo (and so on).

Then one exciting day, a wire trap my friends and me set near a swamp around my house caught a reptile. Some said it was an alligator, others call it monitor lizard.

But what I am sure of is that the Yoruba call it Ayorinwon. Whatever it is, we had a feast; the omi obe (stew) no be here.

Nkoli, a mother of four, makes cakes, pies and chops:

On the one hand, my experience has been worthwhile. I have been engaged all through the lockdown days with what I love to do best.

I have been taking cakes and snacks orders, and believe me, I didn’t see this coming.

But on the other hand, I don’t enjoy the fact that I have to cook like three to four times a day. It’s really stressful. On a good day, I cook twice a day. I make food for the children to take to school and they return by 4pm. The next is dinner.

But now I cook as if I am expecting visitors. Sometimes I don’t even know what to cook.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: 10m cases globally, as US, Europe account for over 50 percent

Oluwakemi is a teacher:

The COVID-19 lockdown met everyone away from home except me. One day, I shovelled the sprouting bushes around the house. It wasn’t much my business until now.

After weeding, I went to take my bath. God bless our power company; light came on just before my post-weeding bath. So I laid right under the sitting room fan after the bath.

I showed all the hidden treasures to the world as I was in my birthday suit. It might be unimportant to you. But there’s no luxury of air drying after a bath when you’re going to work on typical (pre-coronavirus or is it corona carrot?) days.

When I switched on the TV, my mom-like neighbour passed by the house and said: “Corona carrot turned you to a farmer. Is this weeding or sand disturbance?”

Well, how do I answer that? I didn’t have data or money for subscription, so I watched the Indian movie without subtitles on my phone.

Meanwhile, as I was going to buy soap for my bath, I made a mental note to start exercising because of my tummy that has renewed its bulging contract. But I’m bothered because the exercises make me eat more and I only have little food.

Sophie is into advocacy:

Unfortunately, I am not doing anything unusual during the COVID-19 lockdown. I have reduced as many human contacts as possible since I realised that I might be susceptible, so I am staying totally away.

For a long time, I haven’t been to the gate of the estate I live in. I just sleep, wake up and eat; from the sitting room to bedroom.

I am also finding it difficult to read and assimilate things, so I am just doing social learning, attending online classes and meetings, which are burning up my data.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!