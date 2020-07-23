Foundation offers N150m to enable 40 infertile couples become parents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Princilwill Ekwujuru

The Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IIF) has said it’s targeting about N150million to help 40 couples in dire need of reproductive interventions to become parents.

The Foundation said the reason for the amount is based on the fact that each couple requires N2million to undergo the needed intervention processes and other needs after delivery.

Chairman of the Foundation, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo who also is the founder’s husband said during the virtual launch of the initiative, tagged 40at40 initiative in accordance with the founder’s last wish before she transited on June 14, 2020.

“Her desire was to celebrate her 40th birthday which would have come up on July 19, 2020, by granting 40 couples in dire need of reproductive interventions a once in a lifetime opportunity to become parents,” said Pastor Ighodalo.

“We understand the emotional, psychological and financial strain that comes with pursuing fertility treatments and having gone through that pain herself, Ibidunni in her life made it her life’s work to help desiring but struggling parents; we are committed to Ibidunni’s vision to give joy and keep hope alive, he continued.

Chairman of IIF stated further,” since her demise, IIF has enlarged and strengthened its board, governance structures have been put in place all in a bid to ensure capacity to deliver on her last wish and more. A transparent application and selection process has been put in place and we actively seek the support of everyone to keep this dream alive.”

As with most grants, the chairman noted that certain technicalities must be met by applicants to ensure that the grants are made available to those who need them the most.

Those who wish to support the foundation financially and in other ways are encouraged to do so.

More Information on criteria is available on all the foundation’s platforms. Interested applicants and donors should visit the foundation’s website.

The Executive Secretary of the Foundation Mrs. Adedayo Richard added that the annual activities the foundation was known for will continue, – The flagship IVF annual grants, the Mothers in the waiting conference, the babies day out, hospital visits amongst many others. IIF, also known for its advocacy against stigmatization will continue its active sensitization programs.

