Edo Guber: PDP restricts attendance at campaign flag-off

To strictly observe COVID-19 protocols

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will on Saturday flag-off campaign for the September 19 Edo State Governorship election with strict compliance with coronavirus (COVID-19) directives issued by the Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for public gatherings.

In that regard, the Edo PDP Campaign Council for the Governorship Election has limited the number of members and supporters expected at the flag-off ceremony, slated to hold at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, to check to overcrowding.

Furthermore, our governorship candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki and his running mate, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, will also move around the respective wards in the nooks and crannies of Edo State to acknowledge the support of the people, also with full adherence to COVID-19 regulations.

The Edo PDP Campaign Council deeply appreciates the excitement and enthusiasm of our teeming members and supporters to grace the campaign flag-off, but noted that the restriction is in the best interest of the people.

The campaign council thanked the people of Edo State for their massive support and urged them to remain vigilant as they coast to victory with Governor Obaseki and the PDP, come September 19.

