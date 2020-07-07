Breaking News
Day 2 of EFCC boss, Magu’s interrogation begins

EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The embattled Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, on Tuesday appeared again before the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel probing allegations of corruption against him.

Mr. Magu was quizzed on Monday and taken to the State House Conference Hall (Old Banquet Hall), where the panel grilled him on over 21 corruption allegations.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the panel has been sitting in the last three weeks before Magu’s appearance.

The anti-graft boss is facing allegations of corruption leveled against him by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

He was dragged before the panel after being apprehended on the street in Wuse II Abuja by security officials.

Members of the panel were noticed at the venue of the interrogation by noon on Tuesday while a convoy of three cars, which appeared to be carrying an important guest drove into the premises at 12.37 pm.

Magu was said to have passed the night at the Force Criminal Investigation Bureau, FCIB, after being interrogated on Monday by the probe panel.

Vanguard

