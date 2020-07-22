Controversy as man commits suicide at TRACE’s premises in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

A manager of a fleet of trucks, identified as Fatai Salami, Monday, threw the premises of Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Abeokuta, Ogun State capital into confusion when he drank an insecticide known as Snipper and died.

It was gathered that he chose the option when one of the trucks under his care was penalised for violating traffic rules by TRACE officials on Thursday and the owner of the truck threatened to sack him if he did not return with the truck.

He was said to have followed his driver to the premises of TRACE to plead for the release of the truck that was seized from his driver in Abeokuta for flouting the social distancing order and failure to use face masks.

It was gathered that frustrated by the non-release of the vehicle as he was allegedly asked to pay a fine of N215, 000, he reportedly opted to drink the poisonous substance.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of TRACE, who confirmed the death of the deceased in their premises, said; “One of our commanders and people around saw him sitting on the floor and they asked him to stand up.

”As he stood up, he brought out something from his pocket and drank it.

“We later discovered that it was Snipper he drank. One of his bosses saw him attempting to drink it and screamed, but before help could come, he had drunk it.

“He was rushed to the General Hospital Ijaiye and at the hospital, he gave up. So the case had been reported at Ibara police station here in Abeokuta,” he said.

He also denied the allegation that TRACE fined the deceased N215,000 for flouting the COVID-19 law.

“That is a lie, it is not true. It was later we found out that he was a manager of a fleet of trucks owned by somebody else and one of the trucks was penalised for violating traffic rules.

”We also gathered that the owner of the truck had warned him to ensure he returns with the truck or risk sack.

”Who knows that was why he killed himself. It is so sad and unfortunate.

“He was neither a driver nor a truck owner, what he cane here to do we don’t know. A whole lot of them usually come into the premises.

“If you commit a traffic infraction, you have to be fined and if you think that what you are being charged is on the high side or you are being charged wrongly, you have the right to seek redress which we also entertain and encourage, ” he said.

