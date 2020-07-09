Composition of SDP caretaker committee in Ondo State is Illegal –  State Executive Committee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

The Ondo State Executive Committee (SEC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Tuesday, had a virtual meeting of stakeholders during which it had extensive deliberations on what it described as a “needless leadership crisis” in the party.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the state acting chairman of the SDP, Barrister Dele Thomas disclosed that the apex organ of the party is not aware of any arrangement for the composition and inauguration of the Caretaker Committee in Ondo State.

The State Executive Committee of the party stated that “Ondo State Commissioner of Police should immediately shove out any illegally constituted Caretaker Committee from the state party secretariat in Akure”.

On the dissolution of the state working committees, The State Executive Committee pointed out that the“Constitution of SDP makes it explicitly clear enough that the National Working Committee of the party do not, and cannot dissolve any State Working Committee without the approval of the National Executive Committee (NEC)”

Read the full State Executive Committee’s resolve below :

That as far as the National Executive Committee of SDP is concerned, the apex organ of the party is not aware of any arrangement for the composition and inauguration of the Caretaker Committee in Ondo State. Constitution of SDP makes it explicitly clear enough that the National Working Committee of the party do not, and cannot dissolve any State Working Committee without the approval of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

iii. Members of the State Executive Committee of SDP in Ondo State passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of Barrister Dele Thomas. Therefore, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is hereby requested to accord Barrister Dele Thomas his due recognition as the Acting Ondo State Chairman of SDP.

The Prof Tunde Adeniran led National Working Committee was advised to respect the constitution of SDP by putting an end to the freewheeling of illegalities at the party. The SEC members were emphatic that the non-existing position of Deputy National Chairman South that Dr. Olu Agunloye had created for himself is completely alien to the constitution of the Social Democratic Party. The SEC, therefore, resolved not to hesitate in recommending the expulsion of Dr. Olu Agunloye from the party to the NEC if he continues to flout the party’s constitution with impunity. In the best interest of public peace and out of respect for the constitution of SDP; it was also resolved that the Ondo State Commissioner of Police should immediately shove out any illegally constituted Caretaker Committee from the state party secretariat in Akure.

