Captain Hosa’s open letter illuminates the tyranny in Edo

By John Mayaki
With tyrannical leaders like Moe Zedong, Idi Amin, Adolf Hitler and their ills still in faint memories, one would have thought that the world has gone past this weird breed of leaders. However, in emerging traits found in Governor Godwin Obaseki, It seems tyranny is endless and only recycled per decade.
In an open letter written by Captain Dr. Idahosa Wells Okunbo, addressed to the President of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the people of Edo State, this illustrious son of the land recounted to the general public the persecution, the injustice and the atrocities he has suffered at the hands of the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki.
Notably, in the letter, Captain Hosa, bemoaned the barrage of spite, the avalanche of denigration and the unjust oppression he had to face from the state government as he goes about his personal and corporate lives.
The businesses he had dedicated decades of his life to and earned global plaudits for his ingenuity and industriousness have come under attack.
Repaying evil with good, Godwin Obaseki, the governor, who enjoyed the generosity of Captain Hosa on occasions too numerous to count, abandoned other important matters of governance for a witch-hunt.
What is the use of a governor who uses his office to pull down his kinsmen?
What do we do with a governor whose ways and attitude our children cannot emulate?
We will cleanse our land!