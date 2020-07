Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, urged the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control, NCDC, to locate and test the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice, Dr John Ugbe for COVID-19.

Rep. Idem Unyime(PDP-Akwa-Ibom) who heads the House’ Committee on Digital Satelite Television, DSTV Pay-As-You-Go Tariff Hike, issued the order on behalf of the House at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: