Breaking: Akeredolu tests negative to COVID-19

Dayo Johnson Akure
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has tested negative for covid19.
The governor had tested positive for COVID-19 pandemic barely a week ago
Governor Akeredolu in a statewide broadcast said after spending days in isolation, Doctors confirmed him negative after running the test twice.
The governor urged residents of the state to always take precautions against the dreaded virus.
He said despite the challenges, Government will continue to sustain the effort to contain the menace
Details later…
