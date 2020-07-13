BEDC staff escapes death in Ughelli

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe

A staff of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, is currently battling for his life at a private hospital in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State after he was attacked by some persons claiming to be members of BEDC Electricity Task Force.

The task force, according to eyewitnesses at the scene of the incident, claimed to have been set up by the Branch Manager, Mr Bethel Ebiuwhe to assist the company in its renewed drive of debt collection within and around Ughelli district.

Trouble was said to have started at the Okiki street axis of Uloho Avene when the victim, Samuel Ojomu who said he is the route marshal of the area, accosted members of the task force and demanded that they properly identify themselves after discounting the electricity supply of some customers in the area.

ALSO READ:

Recounting his ordeal to Vanguard on his hospital bed, the victim said: “I received a call from one of my customers this morning (Monday) that some persons who could not properly identify themselves have disconnected his light and are demanding for huge sum of money before he will be reconnected.

“When I got to the house, I saw one of our (BEDC) drivers named Paul who used to drive the Branch Manager and some other persons who are not our staff. When I confronted them, they said they are task force members set up by the BM to monitor what’s happening in the field.

“Being the Route Marshal covering the area and identifying some of them as none-BEDC staff, I then brought out my phone to snap them and immediately I did that, they attacked me with broken bottles and other dangerous weapons and inflicted stab wounds on my head, face and other parts of my body.”

Contacted, the Branch Manager declined comments on the matter while the BEDC Public Relations Officer in charge of the area, Helen Ogagarue, said she is not aware of the incident.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: