Baptista: Inspirational, Gospel singer with a difference

Nigerian inspirational and God motivated singer, Baptista born Titilope Baptist-Sanusi is possessed with a burning desire to through her music spread the gospel of Jesus Christ that gives joy to the broken-hearted, hope to the hopeless, courage/ motivational healing of the soul.

The multi -talented music star who hails from Lagos state is from a family of seven and beautifully married to Solomon Sanusi; the Media Director of Social Media Centre marketing and advertising firm in Lagos, Nigeria.

Baptista is a graduate of Mass Communication from Olabisi Onabanjo University and has been doing music officially since the release of her first album in 2014. Which was followed by a comeback single titled Funmilayo in 2017, then came Funmilayo EP album in 2018.

The EP was produced in Abuja by Tayo Christian at the popular boogie down studio owned by Samsong AKA The church boy.

Shedding more light on her latest project, Baptista stated that her latest music video for the single Speak featuring Abel Assifah was actually released shortly after she and her husband relocated back to Lagos in 2018.

”That was two year ago. While the official video was released this year, 2020 at the peak of Coronavirus pandemic; when people were dying globally due to the pandemic. Then, the fear of death from the pandemic was the order of the news globally. On that note, we decided to remind the people to speak God’s word that says “I shall not die but live…”

It would be recalled that Baptista started 2020 with dual single ‘Ore BI Jesu‘ and ‘Sufficient God’ with plans to shoot more videos and also release another studio album.

However, the pandemic took over and there was generally lockdown which affected the world.

That notwithstanding, Baptista is still hopeful to make the year 2020 worth it as she plans to release ‘Yae and Amen’ and ‘Funmilayo Remix’

