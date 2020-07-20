Allegations against Akpabio embarrassing — Onuesoke

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has described the allegations levelled against the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, by a former Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Joy Nunieh, as not only embarrassing to the minister, but also to Nigeria.

Onuesoke, who made the statement while responding to questions from newsmen, described President Muhammadu Buhari ordering a speedy and coordinated investigation of corruption and sundry allegations in NDDC, as a welcome development.

He, however, stressed that for any such probe to be credible, Akpabio must recuse himself or be removed from office.

According to Onuesoke, “such an allegation is an embarrassment to the cabinet. Needless reassuring the international community that all Nigerian public officials are not corrupt.

“All these add up to a national tragedy, which makes hapless Nigerians victims. It has largely made Nigeria standstill since 1999.”

