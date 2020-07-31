Abuja leads with 96 new COVID-19 cases, as Nigeria records 481

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, Thursday, recorded fresh 481 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, topped the list of states with higher daily cases of COVID-19 with 96, while Lagos, the epicentre of the virus, reported 85.

According to the update released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, till date, a total of 42,689 cases of the virus have been confirmed, 19,270 cases discharged and 878 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 481 new cases are reported from 15 states- FCT (96), Lagos (89), Plateau (68), Ogun (49), Edo (44), Rivers (43), Oyo (25), Osun (23), Delta (15), Enugu (11), Kano (7), Kaduna (7), Bauchi (2), Bayelsa (1), Yobe (1).

A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, EOC, activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

