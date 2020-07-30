Abia schools to reopen August 10

Breaking News
By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Schools in Abia state would reopen on August 10 to enable students in exit classes to prepare and write relevant examinations.

Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who said the date is tentative, explained that the planned reopening is subject to verifiable compliance with all the COVID-19 control measures agreed by the stakeholders.

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu had convened a summit to deliberate on modalities for reopening of schools to enable exit class students in primary and secondary schools as well as final year students of tertiary institutions to write their relevant local and international examinations.

