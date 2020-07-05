AAC suspends Edo exco over role in exclusion of party from guber poll 

Kindly Share This Story:

The African Action Congress (ACC) has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) informing the Commission of the sack of its Edo state chapter chairman, Afiz Lawal.

The party in a letter addressed to the INEC chairman said the leadership of the party comprising the National Executive Committee, NEC and Central Working Committee, NWC has dissolved the State Executive in Edo State with immediate effect.

The letter was signed by ACC national chairman, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa.

He said the decision to sack Afiz from office followed the refusal of the Edo State Chapter of the party to submit details of the primary held on June 24, 2020 at Samual Ogbomudia Stadium to the National Chairman for onward transmission to the INEC thereby frustrating effort of the party to submit a valid candidate for the Edo Gubernatorial Polls billed for September 19, 2020, to the Commission.

The letter reads further, “For working to stop the party from submitting the name of a valid candidate for the party to INEC and also withholding supporting documents like the affidavit and personal particulars of the candidate that would have helped in the submission process the Afiz Lawal led Executive have clearly shown that he and the Executive do not mean well for the party.

This, the party view, as a treacherous act by an official that should not be overlooked as it has not only embarrassed the party and ridiculed her but also undermined efforts of its leadership work to win the Edo Gubernatorial Polls.

“Pursuant to Section 59 ((h) (l), Mr. Orlando Ogbodo has been appointed as Chairman of the Executive Committee to man affairs of the party in the State pending when a Congress will be held in the State.

“Afiz Lawal led Executive contravenes several sections of our Constitution including but not limited to Section 92(1)(2), Section

88, Section 80 subsection (2) (a) (b) (c) (d) (e) (f) and in addition embarked a campaign of calumny against the party whilst working with another party in the State.

“Accordingly, a three-member Disciplinary Committee composed of Hammed Lawal, Deputy, National Secretary, Deputy, National Chairman, South-South, Marcel Medewar, National Treasurer, Francis Abayomi will review the grave acts by these officials and recommend further disciplinary action or otherwise that will be taken.”

