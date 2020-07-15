774,000 jobs: NASS ignored as Keyamo gets Buhari’s go-ahead

Kindly Share This Story:

•FG starts jobs programme, names state committees

•NDE boss ordered to halt alternative plans with NASS committees

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The executive arm of government may have drawn the battle line with the National Assembly, as the Federal Government yesterday said it has kick-started the special public works programme suspended by the latter.

Government announced the take-off via its official Twitter handle yesterday, despite the National Assembly’s insistence that the programme be suspended.

The National Assembly had last week, insisted that the programme remained suspended, in spite of the apology of the Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige, to the lawmakers over the spat between them and Minister of State, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN.

The programme, coordinated by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and superintended by the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Mr. Festus Keyamo, was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari as a part of the fiscal stimulus measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 1,000 Nigerians from each of the 774 local government areas will be engaged in the programme coordinated by constituted state committees.

“The Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government has kicked off nationwide. The State Selection Committees have been inaugurated and have commenced work. Find the names and contact details of members of your State’s Committee here,” the government said in its twitter handle.

Keyamo gets Buhari’s nod to go ahead

It was gathered yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari asked Keyamo to go ahead with the recruitment process of the 774,000 jobs across the country under the government special public works progamme.

Recall that the Joint Committee on Labour, Productivity and Employment of the National Assembly had recently announced the suspension of the programme and directed the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, to take control and bring to the parliament how he intends to execute the programme.

Keyamo had earlier lamented that some politicians had been making efforts to hijack the programme and vowed not to succumb to any form of blackmail in executing the special public work programme.

He also said the legislature would not dictate to the executive, adding that the action of the National Assembly on the execution of the programme was an affront on President Buhari.

Keyamo was said to have met with the President and reported his encounter with the National Assembly over the programme.

It was learned that the President was furious after hearing from the minister and lamented the National Assembly’s penchant for meddling in matters on the purview of the executive.

He was said to have told the minister to proceed with the execution of the programme and ensure it was conducted strictly according to existing laws.

NDE boss ordered to halt alternative plans

The President, Vanguard gathered, also ordered the Director-General of the National Directorate on Employment, NDE, to halt any alternative plan on the programme with the national assembly committee.

As follow-up, Mr Keyamo also wrote the NDE D-G, Nasir Ladan, asking him to halt all further plans to proceed with an alternative plan to implement the programme with the committees of the national assembly.

The minister also asked the DG not to “do anything or take any step regarding the preparation and actual execution of the special public works programme” without express approval in writing.

It was also learned that the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has written to the National Assembly, asking it to stay within the limit of its statutory responsibilities.

Recall that Keyamo had inaugurated committees made up of 20 people in each state to take charge of engaging 774,000 citizens in the special works programme.

Nigerians enlisted on the programme are expected to carry out public services such as street sweeping, waste disposal and the like. The programme is aimed at engaging young jobless citizens as well as providing a means of sustenance for them.

Meanwhile, efforts to made to get spokesmen of the two arms of the National Assembly to react to this latest development yesterday proved abortive.

While Senate spokesman, Bashiru Ajibola, said he would not make any comment, his House of Representatives counterpart, Ben Kalu, declined to pick calls made to his mobile phone. He also failed to reply a text message sent to his phone.

However, while visiting Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to apologise over Keyamo’s spat with members of the joint committees of the National Assembly on the job project last week, the Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Chris Ngige, had said: “We deeply regret the incident that happened at the last visit, the altercations that followed it between my Minister of State and members of the joint committees.

“Therefore, we decided that as a team, we will come in force and give you the necessary information that you will need so that we can fast-track this programme.

“My Minister of State has put out a position paper. In that position paper, nothing is sacrosanct. We can still discuss and agree after disagreeing.

“Therefore, Mr Senate President, I apologise on behalf of the ministry for what took place the last time.

And I hope that this apology will be taken by the members of the committee and the entire National Assembly because I’m aware and I know that a committee is a representative of the whole.

“I, therefore, request that we forgive and forget. Let us turn a new page and start off on this programme.”

Responding, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, had said in his remarks that the National Assembly had the mandate and jurisdiction to accept or reject the executive requests.

He said: “When Mr President presented the request for the appropriation of N52 billion for the public works, the National Assembly committees scrutinised and recommended to the plenary of the two chambers.

“The same request, without any change, recommending the passage of N52 billion for Public Works. The National Assembly passed that request, feeling convinced that this is one programme that is needed in this country especially at this time.

“Our people need some kind of support, especially the youth. So this is one programme we can even own in the National Assembly.

“How we wish we have more than N52 billion for this programme. But we are also conscious of one thing, who should implement the programme.’’

Lawan said further that the ministry should have no role more than supervision of this programme, warning that ‘’ if the ministry goes ahead, that means that the ministry will be breaking the law because the budget is a law.

“We are not going to allow the ministry headquarters to implement this programme at all. This National Assembly can support you very well, but it can stand tough if its will is tested.

“We want our committees to work with your ministry to implement this programme. All previous actions are null and void. We don’t recognise them. You and your committee engage and start afresh.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: