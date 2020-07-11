3 dead, 9 rescued as three-storey building collapses in Lagos (VIDEO)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Three persons have been confirmed dead, while nine were rescued from the rubbles of a three-storey building, which collapsed at 20, Freeman Street, Lagos Island, Saturday morning.

Two of the dead were children of the same parents, while both parents were among those rescued alive.

The incident occurred at about 4.05am and the building suffered a total collapse, leaving its occupants trapped, as they were fast asleep.

Neighbours were said to have alerted emergency responders about the incident. On arrival, the first victim to be recovered was a male child, who was pronounced dead.

ALSO READ:

Vanguard learned that the former occupants of the building had all vacated it when they noticed its distressing nature. However, it was let out to a new set of 10 tenants.

At dawn, sympathisers defied the social distancing order concerning COVID-19 and trooped to the scene.

Some of the onlookers alleged that the developer brought in the victims, assuring them that the building will be renovated. It was undergoing the renovation when it went down, today.

As at 10.30a.m., search and rescue operation had been completed, but removal of the rubbles was ongoing.

While the survivors were attended to at the scene, the dead were taken to a morgue.

Lagos State Ambulance Services, LASSMBUS; Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA; Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning, Police and other relevant agencies were on ground.

LASEMA Director-General, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said investigations will be conducted to unravel the cause of the incident.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: