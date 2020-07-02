Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck Friday night in Lagos when a 14-passenger capacity boat along Ebute-Ero Jetty, suddenly capsized. Two persons were confirmed dead in the Lagos boat accident, while 10 persons were rescued.

According to a report, two persons were still missing, including the captain of the ill-fated boat accident.

The occupants of the boat were said to be on an expedition from the jetty en route to Ikorodu, in apparent violation of night-time restrictions on water travel, when the incident happened at about 8p.m.

ALSO READ:

Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, confirmed the Lagos boat accident.

According to him, “on arrival at the incident scene, information gathered was that 14 people on a local boat expedition were inside a boat that capsized around 8p.m., having departed Ebute-Ero en route to Ikorodu.

“Search-and-rescue operations commenced under extremely challenging nightfall conditions. 10 persons were rescued, while two dead bodies were recovered.

“The captain of the boat is still missing,” he added on the Lagos boat accident.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: