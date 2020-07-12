12 persons killed in tragic Bayelsa auto crash

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenogoa

Twelve persons were reportedly killed Wednesday night in a ghastly motor accident along the Tombia-Amassoma road in Yenagoa local government area of Bayelsa State.

The accident, it was gathered, occurred at about 8.45 pm when a diesel haulage truck conveying chippings to a project site at Amassoma town rammed into a 14-seater Mazda passenger bus.

Nine of the passengers in the ill-fated bus were burnt to ashes as it went up in flame while three others died on arrival at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri in the outskirts of Yenagoa.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that “The passenger bus and haulage truck collided and the bus went up in flame. Nine of the passengers in the bus were trapped and burnt beyond recognition.

“Three persons were rescued from the inferno and rushed to Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri where they later gave up the ghost,” he said.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who spoke anonymously, confirmed the sad incident.

He said: “The victims were burnt beyond recognition. When we arrived at the scene at about 10 pm there was nothing we could do as we met charred remains of the victims.”

The FRSC official, however, said a preliminary investigation showed that the accident was caused by over speeding on the part of the diesel truck.

“We believe the truck driver removed the plate number and escaped from the scene of the accident,” he added.

Also speaking, Spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident and said the scene was “gory and horrible.”

