UPU inaugurates Youthwing executive members

Kindly Share This Story:

The Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Worldwide, the apex socio-cultural body of Urhobo people, a non-partisan body ably led by Chief (Engr) Orode Joe Omene has inaugurated the Comrade Efemena Umukoro-led UPU youthwing executive that has been piloting the affairs of the youthwing for over a hundred and twenty days (120 days) without Inauguration.

The inauguration which was postponed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, which culminated to restriction of movement within the state, was finally held on the 15th of June, 2020.

During the low-key ceremony with the president, other executive members and few guests, the new executive who took their oath of office, were admonished on the need to continue the effective work they have started for Urhobo Nation.

Continuing, Chief Omene in his address, applauded Comrade Efemena Umukoro and his excos for how far they have taken the Urhobo people to during 120 days in office.

His words: “It’s amazing and I am excited and overwhelmed with the boldness and intelligent youth president that we have. I am proud of my son, Efemena Umukoro. He is indeed a son of a lion and has proven that a lion cannot give birth to a goat.”

He appealed to the newly elected officials to always imbibe the spirit of oneness so that the goal and vision of UPU can be achieved.

Continuing, he advised Comrade Umukoro and other executive members not to betray Urhobo people or sell Urhobo Nation to other tribes.

The just inaugurated UPU Youthwing President in his acceptance speech reiterated his commitment to Urhobo cause at all times and his earlier promise of giving Urhobo youths a voice they can trust that is not partisan, adding that he belongs to everybody and to nobody.

Adding: “UPU is apolitical which means the youthwing is not for a single political party but for the overall interest and progress of Urhobo nation.”

In another development, the National Union of Urhobo Students (NUUS), Worldwide during the occasion presented a ‘Merit Award’ as the ‘Best President of UPU Youthwing of All Time’ to Umukoro.

According to NUUS, they have x-rayed his performance as the youth president within his 120 days in office and they were pleased with his performance.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the UPU Youthwing worldwide executive members shared hand sanitizers and palliatives to Urhobo people to cushion the effect of the virus, defended Urhobo youths against external aggressions and fought for the rights of Urhobo youths in Nigeria and Asia continent. This is a great feat and something new, hence the union decided to give the president this great award.”

Responding, the newly inaugurated president, who was elated, vowed to continue to do his best to give Urhobo youths a refined leadership based on servant-leadership.

He thanked Urhobo leaders, stakeholders and past presidents of the union, as he promised to work with everybody, saying that the umbrella is big enough for all Urhobo youths.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: