Three dead, seven wounded in China supermarket stabbing

Three people were killed and seven wounded in a stabbing spree at a supermarket in China, police said Friday.

The suspected attacker, a 35-year-old man, was arrested shortly after the incident late Thursday in Fujian province, they said in a statement, without specifying the kind of weapon used.

The injured in the stabbing which happened in rural southeast China were in stable condition in hospital, they added.

The attack came hours after 39 pupils and staff were wounded in a knife attack at a rural primary school in south China’s Guangxi region.

The attacker, reportedly a 50-year-old security guard at the school, was apprehended.

All the victims at the primary school in southern China, including teaching staff, were sent to hospital but were not in a life-threatening condition, authorities in Cangwu County, Guangxi region, said.

Schools in the region had only reopened in May after being closed for months due to the coronavirus outbreak. A number of schools in China have been hit by attacks in recent years, forcing authorities to step up security amid calls for more research into the root causes of such acts.

Violent knife crime is not uncommon in China, where firearms are strictly controlled, with a number of similar attacks at schools in recent years.

