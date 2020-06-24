Shippers’ Council projects 90% port digitisation by Q1’ 21

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eguono Odjegba

THE Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NSC, Nigeria’s seaports economic regulator, has expressed optimism on the attainment of 90 percent digitisation of ports operations by first quarter of 2021, as part of measures to enhance port friendly environment and boost cost efficiency.

NSC Executive Secretary/CEO, Mr. Hassan Bello who made the commitment during a chat with Vanguard Maritime Report noted that the ports digitalisation process was currently at 60 percent, further noting that the Council is determined to continue to drive the process for port modernisation aimed at increasing efficient service delivery, friendlier business cost, improved revenue to the Federal Government and the facilitation of legitimate trade.

READ ALSO: Why you should deworm your dogs

Bello said that government, through the Council has since begun the process of full digitisation and integration of the Nigerian seaports, a development he said has improved the various ports stakes, services, businesses and operations, adding that there was a need to have paperless operations at the ports, to discourage human interaction and consequently reduce sharp practices and corruption.

Bello said plans were afoot to partner and fully involve the financial services sector in achieving financial inclusiveness in the port industry as an essential support fundamental. He explained that the Federal Government through relevant agencies will ensure that players and operators brainstormed on this in order to work out acceptable roadmap for the robust implementation of insurance in the freight and shipping industry, and as a guarantee against losses and risks.

In addition, Bello also advocated for a strong inclusive maritime financial support by commercial banks, as another ingredient required to retool the nation’s maritime and ports growth initiative aftermath of the coronavirus global pandemic.

The NSC helmsman said his agency and the other agencies in the maritime industry plan to meet soon with insurance companies and banks, including the National Insurance Commission, NICON, and Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, together with the freight operators to begin the process to deepen the initiative.

Bello said the apex bank needed to intervene in the maritime industry because it is a sector that has the capacity to generate not less than N7 trillion, up from its current N1.9 trillion threshold.

He described the maritime sector as the engine room of economic growth, especially by virtue of the nation’s vast coastline and huge natural resources, adding that there was a need for concerted efforts by all concerned to leverage its many deliverables.

Kindly Share This Story: