Sex workers dislodged as fire razes brothel in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

No fewer than 30 sex workers have been dislodged as early morning fire razed down a wine bar and an adjoining brothel at 48 Azikiwe Street in Mile 2 area of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Rivers State.

It was gathered that the fire started from a food vendor who sells food in razed buildings and escalated.

Chidiebere Amadi, who witnessed the incident, said over 20 rooms used by the prostitutes were destroyed by the fire, adding that no life was lost.

Amadi said: “The fire started from the pot of a food seller in front of the brothel around 8 am. She was frying oil and her pot caught fire and exploded.

“Some youths in the area tried to put out the fire, it failed. Several calls to the state fire service were not answered for over three hours until the fire destroyed the building completely.”

However, the Director of the affected building, Prince Ihunwo, called on well-meaning individuals to assist him, as all his belongings have been destroyed by the fire.

vanguard

