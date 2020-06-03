Kindly Share This Story:

…..As Sanwo-Olu inaugurates committees, chaired by Oba of Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, inaugurated the State Community Policing Committee and the State Community Policing Advisory Committee with a view to commencing the implementation of community policing program of the Federal Government in the state.

The committees are chaired by Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu I, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG, and co-chaired by the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

Speaking at the brief inauguration with regards to social distancing protocol, held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu, said the committees would be responsible for identifying officers that would be involved in the program, as well as members of the community.

According to the governor, ‘Community policing will help to foster trust between the police and communities in the state and curb crime.

“One of our responsibilities as the government is to protect lives. Without security, there is no basis for economic activities. Every citizen has a role to play to ensure security.

“Protecting lives would be difficult if the police are expected to do it alone. This inauguration is an important step.

“After much talking, the reform has now come up. The roles of these committees is to identify officers for community policing, identify threats in communities, advise on security issues, and gives feedback.

“They are to maintain trust between the police and the community.

“This inauguration is also our administration’s strong belief in community policing and we want Lagos to be a model for other states.

“It will take pressure from the police and allow them to concentrate on other things. We must all strive to make it work. It is my hope that we will begin to enjoy the dividends of this program and make Lagos a no go area for criminals.”

Odumosu in his address noted that the committees are saddled with the responsibilities among others: Act as the custodian of community policing and deal with the community policing policy matters while reporting to the state security council chaired by the Governor of the state.

To manage and coordinate the state community policing program, foster security awareness, and monitors progress on community policing.

Other general roles of the committees, among others, are: To assist the police in the identification, vetting and selection process of Community Police Officers (CPOs) within their communities.

Odumosu added that all other committees, viz Area Command Community Policing Committee, local government advisory committee, and divisional community policing committee shall be inaugurated under the same guidelines emplaced by the government.

