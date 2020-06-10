Scores dead, others displaced as communal clash rocks Adamawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Umar Yusuf, Yola

Scores of people were feared killed during a communal clash between the Lungudas in Adamawa and their Wajas counterpart in Gombe state

Eyewitness account said Several people were killed in the renewed communal clash in Lunguda ethnic nationalities across five communities of Guyuk and Lamurde local government areas of Adamawa State.

Locals said that the conflict which erupted Tuesday night and lasted till Wednesday revealed that hundreds of people have already been displaced by the violence as houses and other property were destroyed while a number of domestic animals were rustled.

It was learnt that the violence was a retaliation to an earlier attack dispute over some farmlands.

“The violence which occurred overnight between Waja and Lunguda ethnic nationalities was a fallout to a prolonged dispute involving a piece of land,” a source who craved anonymity disclosed.

“Some of the communities affected by the violence which include; Mamsirme, Boshikiri, Zakawon and Burti, all in Lunguda communities were reportedly burnt down to ashes,” the source added.

The conflict said to have been sparked off by a dispute over ownership of farmland has led to serious destruction of lives and property worth millions of naira.

Adamawa state Deputy Governor Chief, Crowther Seth, in the company of the Brigade Commander of the 23 brigade Yola, Brigadier General Sani Mohammed, the Secretary to the State Government Bashiru Ahmad, the commissioner for education, Wilbina Jackson, member representing Guyuk In the Adamawa Assembly, Adawa Donglock and the chairmen of both Lamurde and Guyuk, local government areas visited the scene, in the early hours of Wednesday for on the spot assessment.

The Deputy Governor, who assured that the government will investigate and bring perpetrators to book, warned against further escalation of the violence.

The recurring conflict which has intermittently occurred over the last few decades has claimed hundreds of lives and properties in the past.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: