Oshiomhole and utter disregard for COVID-19

By Ikponmwosa Osamede

With the unfolding events between Edo State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in the last couple of weeks, it has become abundantly clear that while the federal and state governments are doing all they can to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria and reduce fatalities to the barest minimum, some highly placed persons, particularly former Governor Adams Oshiomhole and his cohorts, are hell bent on upturning these efforts and trampling on the grave of those lost to the pandemic.

The first assault on the sensibilities of those shaken by the pandemic happened on April 30, when Oshiomhole, now the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), organized a mock primary election to select a candidate from the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) to contest in the 2020 governorship election, against the regulations on public gatherings set by the state and federal governments to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

A lot of people went for his jugulars, including the state chapter of the APC which, in a swift response, condemned the action of Oshiomhole and his allies, even as members of the EPM came out to deny that such a meeting ever held.

The EPM tried to downplay the event despite the protestations by the state government and other critical stakeholders in Edo who were appalled by what had happened.

Many members of the public and key stakeholders in Edo also took exception to the action of Oshiomhole and called on the President, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Nigeria Police and other stakeholders to call the party leader to order and make him see reasons why the lives of innocent Edo people should not be compromised.

But as if the indiscretion of April 30 was not enough, it was reported that the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee of the APC had, on May 22, 2020, adopted direct primary for the selection of the candidate to flag the APC flag in Edo governoship election in September.

This decision by the NWC confirms what had been hammered on in the past few weeks that Oshiomhole is actively working to reverse the gains made in the fight against COVID-19. This is because the activities required for direct party primary puts not less than 500,000 persons at the risk of congregating in different locations to cast votes, which increases the risk of the spread of the virus.

There is no denying the fact that Oshiomhole is working from answer to question and his intentions are clearly spelt out in the statement announcing the type of primary to be adopted. More than anything, it is clear that his insistence on this mode of primary is self-serving, as he is on a mission to actualize his ambition of ousting the incumbent in the state and is ready to damn whatever consequences to do this, even if it means exposing half a million people to COVID-19 and further compromise Nigeria’s healthcare system in the process.

It is imperative to note that, knowing the adverse implications of large, uncoordinated public gathering during this period, the Edo chapter of the APC, following the precedent set in previous governorship elections conducted by the APC and approved by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), adopted the indirect primary option with arrangements that align with the regulations set by the NCDC, the PTF on COVID-19 and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The option, which is also democratic, would ensure that not up to 10 percent of the 500, 000 people that would be put at risk in the alternative, will be exposed. While the stakeholders in the party in Edo wholesomely subscribe to the indirect primary method as against what just one man wants, it is important to state that Oshiomhole, by his actions, does not appear to respect the sensibilities of the people.

This is because he is attempting to carve himself into a godfather, who continuously tramples on the graves of those that have passed on from COVID-19, including the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari. While Oshiomhole’s political ambition continues to disrupt COVID-19 containment efforts, it would be a disservice to Edo people and Nigerians if he continues in his quest to conduct a primary election in a manner that rubbishes the sacrifices of frontline workers and jeopardises the chances of speedily coming out of this difficult period in our country’s history.

It is indeed disturbing that one man is scheming to undo the wishes of millions of Edo people and is vigorously pushing to undermine the several months of work put in by relevant stakeholders to safeguard the people. Oshiomhole will be vehemently resisted in Edo. Our people value human lives and the governorship election in September and the processes leading up to that event would not be prosecuted by placing the lives of party members and the electorate at risk.

It is heartwarming that President Muhammadu Buhari and the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) have stepped in to bring everyone on the dialogue table, but that should not be end of the party. These persons should ensure that they make Oshiomhole see that the implication of his decision and why his ambitions should not supersede the health and wellbeing of Edo people in particular and Nigerians at large. They shouldn’t take their feet off the pedal until a resolution is reached to protect Edo people from the dreaded virus and also allow the wishes of Edo electorate to prevail.

*Osamede, a medical student and a public affairs commentator, is resident in Benin-City.

