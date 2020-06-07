NURTW petitions Police, DSS over ‘sit-tight’ officers in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

The National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, has petitioned the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Embrimson and the Director of State Security Service over the refusal of interim chairman of the union in the state, Akeem Bodunrin to vacate office after election.

The union in the petition signed by the Deputy General Secretary, A.C Asogwa urged the security agencies to help in enforcing the judgement of the National Industrial Court, Ibadan which authenticates the election held by the state chapter of the union last year.

It was gathered that Bodunrin who was appointed by the immediate past president of the union to serve as interim chairman has refused to vacate the seat months after the election.

The national leadership of the union in the petition lamented that despite the judicial restrictions against Bodunrin popularly called Iyeru, he has refused to vacate the state council office for the elected members to take over.

Asogwa described the refusal to vacate the office by Bodunrin as disobedience to judicial pronouncement which might lead to conduct that can cause breach of peace in the state.

The union also cautioned government and public to stop identifying with Bodurin and his team.

The national leadership of the Union insisted that Alh. Ismail Mustapha-led executive is the duly recognised executives that were elected by its members.

The petition read partly, “it has become necessary for us to appeal to the State Security Services to intervene on our behalf to enforce the decisions of the court in two cases (of same subject matter) filed by certain disgruntled members of the union arising from post-election matters in Ogun State council of the union.

“The case which was first filed at the High court of Ogun state was struck out for lack of jurisdiction on 5th December, 2029; but re-filed at the National Industrial Court, Ibadan Judicial division. However, same was again struck out for lack of jurisdiction on 27th March, 2020.

“Inspite of these judicial restrictions, the said disgruntled members continue to undermine, challenge and outrightly attack the duly constituted organ of leadership in the state.

“They have taken over the NURTW state council office in Ogun state, preventing the duly-elected officers from performing their duties.

“By legal implication, the National Industrial Court has through its ruling affirmed the election of the newly elected officers of Ogun state council of NURTW under the leadership of Alhaji Ismail Mustapha.

“The refusal of the past officers to vacate the Ogun state council secretariat in Ogun state is not only a flagrant disobedience to judicial pronouncement, but a conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

“It is nothing short of impersonation and hooliganism for Alhaji Akeem Bodunrin (Iyeru) and his cohorts to continue to parade themselves as Ogun NURTW state officers, when other persons have been dully elected as state officers of Ogun state council of NURTW.

“All security agencies, government agencies and the media houses are hereby advised to stop recognizing Alhaji Hakeem Bodunrin and other impersonators as Ogun NURTW state officers.

“We are obliged and constrained to report this development to your good self, for your attention and necessary action, in order to maintain peace and good order.”

VANGUARD

