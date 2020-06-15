Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases increase by 573

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Monday announced that the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased by 573.

NCDC made this announcement on its Twitter handle, also stating that four deaths were recorded and no new state has reported a new case in the last 24 hours.

“On the 15th of June 2020, 573 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.”

Till date, 16,658 cases have been confirmed, 5349 cases have been discharged and 424 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 573 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos(216), Rivers(103), Oyo(68), Edo(40), Kano(21), Gombe(20),FCT(17), Delta(13), Plateau(12), Bauchi(12), Niger(10),Kebbi(9) Ogun(8), Ondo(8), Abia(7), Nasarawa(5), Borno(1), Kwara(1), Benue(1), Anambra(1)

