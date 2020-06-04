NDDC: Clark’s letter to N’Assembly misconstrue – Ajulo

Kindly Share This Story:

He would never trade his integrity against Niger Delta

By Olayinka Ajayi

Rights activist and legal adviser to Chief Edwin Clark, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, has clarified on Thursday that the letter of his client to the National Assembly on the investigative probe of the Interim Management Committee of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, is being misrepresented.

Speaking in a telephone chat with Vanguard, Ajulo, explained that the Ijaw

Nationalists felt so bad that his letter to the National Assembly was misconstrued to suit the purpose and intent of some individuals.

“For the purpose of clarification, Chief Clark is not in any way against the probe of the NDDC management, but he was only advocating for an all-inclusive probe since the IMC had also leveled serious allegations against certain National Assembly members.

“Chief Clark would never trade his hard-earned integrity for any gain and take side with anyone whose selfish interest is against the general interest of the Niger Delta people. Baba only wants the allegations and counter-allegations to be investigated by the National Assembly. He only feels that the counter allegations made by members of the Interim Management Committee should equally be investigated by the National Assembly”.

Ajulo expressed worry on the corruption allegation leveled against the House Committee Chairman on NDDC who is barely a year old in office. He wondered why someone that had only passed one budget for NDDC which is not even implemented could be accused of corruption. He nonetheless urged those that had alleged to publicly substantiate their allegations or better still remain silent forever.

