Mourinho highlights issue with two key decisions in Spurs draw

Kindly Share This Story:

Jose Mourinho was critical of refereeing decisions surrounding both penalties awarded to Manchester United in their draw with Tottenham.

Mourinho welcomed his former employers to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and was on track to get the better of them when Steven Bergwijn gave Spurs the lead.

However, Eric Dier tripped Paul Pogba to concede a penalty, which was converted by Bruno Fernandes to clinch a point for United.

Mourinho admitted that United’s greater depth allowed them to take control of the later stages of the game, but praised his side for their attitude and solidity.

Mourinho told Sky Sports: “Happy with things and unhappy with others. What did I like? I liked the team attitude, organisation, control, being solid. Giving to United what they don’t like.

“Unhappy with the fact that the way I was reading the game I had no bench to react to it. When they became more dominant we were tired up front and could not press.

“It was hard to manage the game.”

ALSO READ: Arsenal keeper Leno stretchered off in agony at Brighton

United’s equaliser came from a penalty, while they had another one overturned by VAR. Mourinho took issue with both penalties, claiming VAR should have given neither.

“I am not happy with the penalty and not happy with the second penalty. I am unhappy with the VAR, not the referee on the first, the referee can make a mistake but VAR is there to do the job.

“In the second I am unhappy with Jon Moss because he did not give the free kick leading up to it and then gave a no penalty. In this case the VAR gave the truth.”

Football 365

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: