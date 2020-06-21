Lagos discharges 45 COVID-19 patients

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government on Sunday said it has discharged 45 more COVID-19 patients from various isolation facilities after tested negative twice for the virus.

The Incident Commander in the state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this while giving the situation report on COVID-19 in the state.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “45 more COVID-19 patients; 18 females and 27 males have been discharged from our Isolation facilities today (Sunday) to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 20 from Gbagada, 9 from Onikan, 2 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 1 from Agidingbi, 1 from Lekki and 12 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

“This brings to 1328, the number of COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.

“#COVID19 is real! Let’s continue to adhere strictly to #PhysicalDistancing and #handhygiene principles #ForCOVID19FreeLagos.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

