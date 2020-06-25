I left APC because PDP is better organised, democratic — Idahosa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe

FORMER Commissioner for Information in Edo State, Chief Charles Idahosa, has dumped the All Progressives Congress for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Idahosa, a founding member of the PDP, returned to the party after a sojourn in the APC. He obtained the PDP membership card at his ward in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area on Tuesday.

Idahosa said having experienced both political parties, he has realised that PDP is more organised and democratic than the APC.

ALSO READ:

His words: ”I registered in my ward on Tuesday. I am very happy because if you don’t marry two wives, you won’t know which one is better. I was a Commissioner under PDP government until we decided in 2004 that we will put together a progressive government that will better the lives of our people, not knowing that some people were lurking in the corner to destroy everything we have laboured for.

“Now we are back to PDP and we are very happy. We now know that PDP is a much better place than the APC.”

He blamed Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, embattled National Chairman of the APC for destroying what he and others who founded the party laboured for, saying his anti-democratic action was responsible for why Governor Godwin Obaseki and his supporters are now in PDP.

He added that with the court case now over, Governor Godwin Obaseki is focused on the primary and PDP will emerge victorious in the September 19 governorship election.

According to him, “we are very happy with the development. PDP is a very organised party. They have a very good internal settlement structure. We are very happy because there was never a time Obaseki said he wanted to be returned unopposed; he wanted to take part in the primary on Thursday.

“We are happy that all the encumbrances in the way have been put aside. All the court cases being sponsored by external forces have been resolved.”

“The APC and Adams Oshiomhole said they don’t want Governor Obaseki. They disqualified him and he left, joining another party and he was welcomed him with open hands. So, we knew it’s just a matter of time before these issues are sorted out.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: