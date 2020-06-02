Gunmen kill cleric, wife in Taraba

Kindly Share This Story:

…Ishaku Condemns Killing

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo — A pastor of Christian Reformed Church -Nigeria, CRC-N, in Donga local government area of Taraba state, Emmanuel Bileya have been killed alongside his wife, Juliana by militiamen.

The duo were said to have been working on their farms when they met their untimely death.

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku who expressed shock over the recent killings in Southern Taraba communities, condemned the murder of the cleric and his wife.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, Ishaku described the latest killing as wicked and inhuman.

According to the statement, “killings of this nature have happened too often recently in Southern Taraba communities and it is unhelpful to the on-going efforts of government to achieve lasting peace among communities in the area.”

He further expressed sympathy with the surviving members of Pastor Bileya’s Immediate and extended families as well as pastors and members of CRC-N in Mararaba where he served until his death.

