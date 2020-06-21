Kindly Share This Story:

To foster unity and nationhood, Edo Pride, a non-partisan platform, has been launched to celebrate Edo State’s rich cultural heritage, the monarchies, traditional institutions and individuals that have distinguished and excelled in their various crafts and professions across the globe.

The platform, with the Instagram handle @edopride, while identifying the strength in the diversity of the ethnic groups in Edo State, the organisers said, will highlight the ethnic groups of Edo State: Edo, Esan, Afemai, Akoko-Edo, Owan, Ora, among others, including non-indigenes who live in the state, in concert with their slogan— Edo is Edo.

According to a statement by their Brand Strategist, Drew Uyi, “Edo Pride is open to all Nigerians, especially anyone who has lived, worked, schooled or was born in Edo State.

“It is on record that anyone, who has lived or schooled in Edo State maintains an affinity with the state, even after he or she has relocated from the state. The reason for this is the cosmopolitan tendencies and openness of the people of the State.”

On his part, Ogbomoide Uyioghosa, who is part of the initiative, described Edo State as a state of the mind, where tribalism is alien to the cultural and behavioural pattern of the Edo man.

He said: “This initiative was conceived because of the need to inspire the new generation, that the Edo mind is ambitious, results driven, hardworking, focused and honest.”

On future plans for Edo Pride, he said: “A People’s Choice award for the Edo Personality of the Year, will be awarded annually, to deserving awardees.

“The exciting thing is that selection and votes will be by the people. We are optimistic that this platform will unite the people of the state and open everyone’s minds to our rich cultural heritage.

“We appeal to Edo personalities in the Diaspora and in Nigeria to identify with Edo Pride, given the rich cultural history and heritage that Edo State is reputed for globally.”

